Dec 8 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc
-
* BioDelivery Sciences reacquires license to BELBUCA from
Endo Pharmaceuticals
* Endo will not be obligated to any future milestone
payments to BDSI
* Return of BELBUCA is expected to be accretive by improving
BDSI's net income and earnings per share in 2017
* BDSI will also explore other options for longer-term
growth for BELBUCA both within and ex-U.S
* As a result of agreement, world-wide rights to BELBUCA
will be transferred back to BDSI
* Agreement goes into effect on January 6, 2017.
* Specific financial terms of agreement have not been
disclosed
* Financial terms do not have a material impact on company's
going forward cash runway
* Total cost of transaction to BDSI will not materially
impact BDSI's cash flow going forward
* BDSI will not be responsible for future royalties or
milestone payments to Endo
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: