Dec 8 Endo International Plc -
* It is eliminating its 375-member U.S. Branded pain sales
field force
* The strategic actions are expected to result in
restructuring charges of approximately $62 million
* Restructuring expected to provide approximately $90
million to $100 million in annual run rate pre-tax gross cost
savings in 2017
* Anticipates a portion of cost savings to be redeployed in
2017 to support pursuit of development and approval of Xiaflex
* Legacy pain portfolio products - including Opana ER and
Percocet, among others will be managed as mature brands
* Restructuring charges include a $40 million non-cash
intangible asset impairment charge
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: