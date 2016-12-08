BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25
May 18 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 25 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/lhpjnw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Dec 8 China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd
* Company entered into 2016 financial services agreement on 8 december 2016.
* COFCO finance will provide RMB depository services to group and management company
* Pursuant to 2016 financial services agreement, COFCO finance will advance entrustment loan to management co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 U.S. home improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc said it would buy Maintenance Supply Headquarters, a wholesale retailer of maintenance supplies, for $512 million, as it seeks to sell more to construction contractors.