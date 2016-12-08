BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
Dec 8 State Bank of Travancore :
* Says coupon rate not discovered for AT1 bonds; interest payment will be annual
* Says proposed AT1 bond issue is not to be listed
* AT1 bonds are perpetual; allotment date to be decided later
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees