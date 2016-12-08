LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
Dec 8 Taaleri Plc :
* To announce a 70,000,000 euro ($75.52 million) bond program - the company is contemplating the first bond issue
* Company is contemplating to issue a 5-year fixed rate senior unsecured bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT