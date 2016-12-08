Dec 8 Otkritie Group:

* Ruben Aganbegyan to hold post of president and chairman of the supervisory board of Otkritie FC Bank by end of Q1 2017

* He will replace Dmitry Romaev, who will be responsible for the development of non-financial assets of the group and will head a diamond mining company Arkhangelskgeoldobycha Source text - bit.ly/2hjhc4z

