LPC-ECB publishes final lending guidelines
LONDON, May 18 The ECB has published its final guidelines to rein in risky lending practices among banks, mirroring rules already introduced in the US in 2013.
Dec 8 Fate Therapeutics Inc -
* Says it has raised $56.75 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Fate Therapeutics Inc disclosed in form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for $56.75 million Source text: [bit.ly/2geWL8J] Further company coverage:
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT