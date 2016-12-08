BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
Dec 8 IDFC Bank Ltd :
* Appoints Veena Mankar as non-executive chairperson Source text: Mumbai, December 8, 2016: The Board of Directors of IDFC Bank has approved the appointment of Ms. Veena Mankar as the Non-Executive Chairperson, with effect from December 09, 2016, up to July 26, 2018. The appointment is subject to approval of the RBI.
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees