Dec 8 IDFC Bank Ltd :

* Appoints Veena Mankar as non-executive chairperson Source text: Mumbai, December 8, 2016: The Board of Directors of IDFC Bank has approved the appointment of Ms. Veena Mankar as the Non-Executive Chairperson, with effect from December 09, 2016, up to July 26, 2018. The appointment is subject to approval of the RBI.

Further company coverage: