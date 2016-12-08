Dec 8 Axiscades Engineering Technologies Ltd :

* Valmeekanathan S, CEO, conveyed his intent to step down as CEO

* says Valmeekanathan will continue as a non executive director

* says board has constituted a search committee to take all steps to find a candidate for CEO position

* says board accepts resignation of Valmeekanathan S as CEO