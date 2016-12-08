BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
Dec 8 Reserve Bank of India:
* Exim bank's GoI supported line of credit of USD 35.00 million to the government of the Republic of Guinea
* Credit agreement under the LoC is effective from November 21, 2016 and the date of execution of agreement is September 9, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2gny4Wk
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 273.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 16.43 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2riDeJz) Further company coverage: