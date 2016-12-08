Dec 8 Recro Pharma Inc
* Recro pharma inc - if company elects deferral option, $10
million milestone payment will be increased to $15 million
* Recro pharma inc - entered into a first amendment to
purchase and sale agreement, dated as of march 7, 2015 - sec
filing
* Recro pharma - amendment revises payment terms of
development milestone earn-out consideration due from co to
alkermes pharma
* Recro pharma inc - co may elect, at its option, to defer
$10 million milestone payment otherwise due upon filing of new
drug application as per amendment
