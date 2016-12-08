Dec 8 Horizon Pharma Plc
* Horizon Pharma Plc announces topline results from phase 3
study of ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) in Friedreich's Ataxia
* Horizon Pharma Plc says ACTIMMUNE for treatment of
Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) did not meet its primary endpoint
* Horizon Pharma Plc says secondary endpoints did not meet
statistical significance
* Horizon Pharma Plc says company believes it is
well-positioned for growth in 2017 and beyond based on its
existing portfolio of medicines
* Horizon Pharma Plc says announcement does not impact
Horizon Pharma's full-year 2016 adjusted net sales or adjusted
EBITDA guidance
