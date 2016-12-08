Dec 8 Horizon Pharma Plc

* Horizon Pharma Plc announces topline results from phase 3 study of ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) in Friedreich's Ataxia

* Horizon Pharma Plc says ACTIMMUNE for treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) did not meet its primary endpoint

* Horizon Pharma Plc says secondary endpoints did not meet statistical significance

* Horizon Pharma Plc says company believes it is well-positioned for growth in 2017 and beyond based on its existing portfolio of medicines

* Horizon Pharma Plc says announcement does not impact Horizon Pharma's full-year 2016 adjusted net sales or adjusted EBITDA guidance