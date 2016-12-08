BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
Dec 8 The Reserve Bank of India:
* Sovereign Gold Bonds(SGBS), issued on November 17, 2016, held in dematerialised form shall be eligible for trading from December 9
* Source text: (bit.ly/2gFbKoQ)
* March quarter net profit 1.55 billion rupees versus loss of 32.30 billion rupees last yr
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)