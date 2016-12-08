BRIEF-Cummins India March-qtr profit falls about 5 pct
* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees
Dec 8 Reliance Power Ltd :
* Supreme Court allowed procurers' appeals against APTEL's judgment of March 31, 2016 on commercial operation plea of unit Sasan Power Source text: (bit.ly/2gFj2cd) Further company coverage:
* Profit in March quarter last year was 1.67 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 11.91 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was INR 2.01 billion as per Ind-AS; consol total income INR 45.07 billion