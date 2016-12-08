Dec 8 Sirona Biochem Corp :

* Sirona Biochem Corp - "expect to receive one or more term sheets from interested parties before end of Q4 2016" for licensing agreement for TFC-1067

* Sirona Biochem Corp - Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals will formulate product (SGLT2 inhibitor) in January 2017 to prepare for a clinical trial

* Sirona Biochem - Wanbang Biopharma will conduct additional pharmacology, toxicology study and file IND package with Chinese FDA for SGLT2 inhibitor

* Sirona Biochem Corp - Valeant is aware of delays in scale-up and has not altered plans to commercialize skin lightener, TFC-849