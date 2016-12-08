Dec 8 Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Serpil timuray stepped down from board with effect from today, thursday 8 December 2016

* This follows her recent appointment as chief commercial operations & strategy officer at Vodafone Group Plc on 15 October 2016.

* Says Vivek Badrinath has been appointed as a director of company on 8 December 2016