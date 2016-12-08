BRIEF-Capelli issuance of 12.28 million euros of undated deeply subordinated notes (TSSDI), realized by private placement
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Dec 8 Vantage Development SA :
* Allots 150,000 series O1 bonds of the total nominal value of 15 million zlotys ($3.65 million)
* The 3.5-yr bonds will be offered in a private offer at the nominal price
* They will bear an interest based on Wibor 3M plus a margin of 4.15 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1124 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon: