Dec 8 Vantage Development SA :

* Allots 150,000 series O1 bonds of the total nominal value of 15 million zlotys ($3.65 million)

* The 3.5-yr bonds will be offered in a private offer at the nominal price

* The 3.5-yr bonds will be offered in a private offer at the nominal price

* They will bear an interest based on Wibor 3M plus a margin of 4.15 percentage points

($1 = 4.1124 zlotys)