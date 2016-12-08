BRIEF-Capelli issuance of 12.28 million euros of undated deeply subordinated notes (TSSDI), realized by private placement
* ISSUANCE OF 12.28 MILLION EUROS OF UNDATED DEEPLY SUBORDINATED NOTES (TSSDI), REALIZED BY PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Dec 8 CIM Financial Services Ltd :
* FY ended Sept. 30, 2016 profit before taxation of 776.3 million rupees versus 678.2 million rupees year ago
* FY net interest income of 527.3 million rupees versus 472.5 million rupees year ago
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon: