Dec 8 Apollo Education Group Inc :
* Apollo Education- department indicated continued
participation of university in title IV programs after merger
would be subject to certain conditions
* Apollo Education Group Inc - currently evaluating DoE
preacquisition response and its implications for merger
* Apollo Education Group Inc - U.S. Department of Education
provided its response to preacquisition review application filed
by University Of Phoenix
* Apollo Education Group Inc - conditions include posting of
a letter of credit with department within ten days of merger in
amount of $385.6 million
* Apollo - either Queso, co can abandon deal if conditions
relating to preacquisition review response are not satisfied,
are not curable prior to Feb 1
Source text: (bit.ly/2gZt4YG)
