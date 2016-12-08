BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 Alpha Trust Andromeda Investment Trust SA :
* NAV per share on Nov. 30 at 20.88 euros ($22.29)
* Assets under management on Nov. 30 at 8.73 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2h6ZT3l Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9369 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.