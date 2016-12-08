Dec 8 China Wah Yan Healthcare Ltd

* updates on conditional securities exchange offers by huatai financial and nuada on behalf of wisdom eighteen limited

* Wholly-Owned subsidiary of wah yan healthcare to acquire all issued shares of xinhua news media

* Application has been made for resumption with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 9 december 2016

* Offeror will offer for every 1 xinhua news media share, 4 new wah yan healthcare shares