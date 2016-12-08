Dec 8 Ebc Solicitors SA :

* Signs a prelim. deal with International Media sp. z o.o. to acquire 36 percent of Blue Ocean Media SA for 0.2 million zlotys ($47,900)

* Following the acqusition, the company would have 41.01 percent stake in the Blue Ocean Media, the final deal to be signed not earlier than on Jan 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1784 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)