BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 Ebc Solicitors SA :
* Signs a prelim. deal with International Media sp. z o.o. to acquire 36 percent of Blue Ocean Media SA for 0.2 million zlotys ($47,900)
* Following the acqusition, the company would have 41.01 percent stake in the Blue Ocean Media, the final deal to be signed not earlier than on Jan 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1784 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.