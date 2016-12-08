BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 Nordea Bank AB
* says board of directors of nordea bank ab has decided to continue cross-border mergers between nordea and its subsidiary banks nordea bank danmark, nordea bank finland and nordea bank norge, respectively, with aim to complete mergers by early 2017
* All relevant approvals needed in order to execute the merger between Nordea Bank Finland and Nordea Bank AB have been obtained. The processes related to authority approvals in Denmark and Norway are ongoing and perceived as constructive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.