Dec 8 Nordea Bank AB

* says board of directors of nordea bank ab has decided to continue cross-border mergers between nordea and its subsidiary banks nordea bank danmark, nordea bank finland and nordea bank norge, respectively, with aim to complete mergers by early 2017

* All relevant approvals needed in order to execute the merger between Nordea Bank Finland and Nordea Bank AB have been obtained. The processes related to authority approvals in Denmark and Norway are ongoing and perceived as constructive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)