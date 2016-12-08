BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy
Dec 8 China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd
* Rongzhong PRC entered into three parties agreement with lessee and new lessee
* Rongzhong PRC agreed to purchase equipment from new lessee at a contract amount of approximately RMB200.0 million
Rongzhong PRC to lease equipment back to new lessee for a term of one hundred and twenty months with future lease payment of RMB239.7 million
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.