BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders
Dec 8 TETRA Technologies Inc :
* TETRA Technologies Inc - considering raising capital to address deferral of certain projects from Q4 of 2016 into early 2017
* TETRA Technologies Inc - additionally, co announced that it has obtained an interim arbitration award of $7 million plus legal fees on a long-standing claim
* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives
* TETRA Technologies Inc - is considering capital raise alternatives sheet to address potential weakness in 2017 Deep Water Gulf of Mexico activity
* TETRA Technologies Inc -delay in projects is expected to result in company not being in compliance with one of its debt covenants as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 18 Four automakers agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to court documents filed on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp's share of the settlement costs is $278.5 million, followed by BMW AG at $131 million, Mazda at $76 million and Subaru Corp at $68 million. Lawsuits against Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co h