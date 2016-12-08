Dec 8 Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd

* Acquisition of Yanxi annulled indefinitely

* Publishes that acquisition of Yanxi Industrial Shanghai Company Ltd announced on June 2, and July 8, has been annulled indefinitely

* Due to cessation of this acquisition, purchase price of Yanxi, 1.26 million shares of Euro Asia, will not be issued