BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy
Dec 8 Euro Asia Premier Real Estate Co Ltd
* Acquisition of Yanxi annulled indefinitely
* Publishes that acquisition of Yanxi Industrial Shanghai Company Ltd announced on June 2, and July 8, has been annulled indefinitely
Due to cessation of this acquisition, purchase price of Yanxi, 1.26 million shares of Euro Asia, will not be issued
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.