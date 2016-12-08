Dec 8 Stifel Financial Corp :
* Co, Co's units reached settlement of 2 civil lawsuits
relating to sale of collateralized debt obligations investments
in 2006
* Settlements resolve all pending litigation related to
Wisconsin school district litigation matters
* Stifel announces global settlement regarding Wisconsin
school district litigation matters
* Stifel does not anticipate settlement will have an impact
on its pre-tax results in Q4 of 2016
* Anticipate Stifel's provision for income taxes in Q4 of
2016 to be negatively impacted by approximately $9 million
