Dec 8 Greenyard NV :
* Announces the successful placement of 125 million euros ($132.75 million) senior,
unsecured, guaranteed, convertible bonds due 2021
* 10.8 pct of the convertible bonds has been allocated to Deprez Holding NV, a company
controlled by the Deprez family
* Convertible bonds will be issued in denominations of 100,000 euros in principal amount at
100 percent of their principal amount and will have a coupon of 3.75 percent per annum
* Has decided to make use of its increase option of up to 15 million euros, bringing the
total principal amount of the convertible bonds to 125 million euros.
* The conversion price will be set at a premium of 25 pct of the volume weighted average
price of Greenyard's shares on Euronext Brussels between opening and closing of the market
today.
* Settlement of the issue of the convertible bonds is expected to take place on or around
december 22, 2016
* BNP Paribas Fortis and Berenberg are acting as joint global coordinators and joint
bookrunners
* Daiwa Capital Markets, Degroof Petercam and KBC Bank are acting as joint bookrunners
Source text: bit.ly/2gfOYaU
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9416 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)