BRIEF-Ashland LLC unit of Ashland Global Holdings entered into credit agreement with lenders
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
Dec 8 Boeing Co :
* Boeing Co says two new orders from unidentified customer(s) for two 787s for the week through December 6
* Boeing Co says identified Silk Road leasing for one 737 and Timaero Ireland Limited for two 737s previously listed as unidentified Source text (bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - Ashland LLC entered into a credit agreement with lenders
WASHINGTON, May 18 Four automakers agreed to a $553 million settlement to address class-action economic loss claims covering owners of nearly 16 million vehicles with potentially defective Takata airbag inflators, according to court documents filed on Thursday. Toyota Motor Corp's share of the settlement costs is $278.5 million, followed by BMW AG at $131 million, Mazda at $76 million and Subaru Corp at $68 million. Lawsuits against Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co h