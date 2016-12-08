BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy
Dec 8 Diversified Royalty Corp
* Diversified Royalty Corp. announces final resolution of John Bennett indemnity litigation
* Says co has agreed to make payment of $1.1 million in full satisfaction of all remaining and potential liabilities
* All of proceedings currently existing between parties will be dismissed on consent without costs
* Bennett has signed a full and final release of all past, present and future claims against corporation
As part of settlement, dividend's payments of $7.5 million versus $8.6 million accrued on dividend's balance sheet to result in $1.1 million accounting gain
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.