BRIEF-Williams' board approves regular dividend of $0.30/share
* Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.30 per share
Dec 8 Cardiome Pharma Corp
* Cardiome Pharma Corp says has launched Xydalba in UK earlier than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.30 per share
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.