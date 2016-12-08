BRIEF-Williams' board approves regular dividend of $0.30/share
* Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.30 per share
Dec 8 Abivax SA :
* Abivax reports new preclinical data supporting ABX464 as hiv functional cure and novel treatment for inflammatory diseases at HIV DART meeting
* Announcing proof-of-concept clinical trial of ABX464 to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
* ABX464 upregulates IL-22 and MIR-124 suggesting strong anti-inflammatory effect, broadening therapeutic potential
* New preclinical data supporting ABX464 as HIV functional cure and novel treatment for inflammatory diseases at HIV DART meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.