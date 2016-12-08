Dec 8 Abivax SA :

* Abivax reports new preclinical data supporting ABX464 as hiv functional cure and novel treatment for inflammatory diseases at HIV DART meeting

* Announcing proof-of-concept clinical trial of ABX464 to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

* ABX464 upregulates IL-22 and MIR-124 suggesting strong anti-inflammatory effect, broadening therapeutic potential

