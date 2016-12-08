BRIEF-Williams' board approves regular dividend of $0.30/share
* Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.30 per share
Dec 8 Nikkei:
* Japan's estimate of compensation for victims of Fukushima nuclear disaster, scrapping of plant's reactors will nearly double to 21.5 trillion Yen - Nikkei
* Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will peg compensation costs at 7.9 trillion Yen, up from 5.4 trillion yen - Nikkei
* Fukushima Daiichi operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings will revise its turnaround plan in the spring to reflect the new projection - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gG8iu7) Further company coverage:
May 18 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to advance a Republican plan to reverse the Obama administration's 2015 "net neutrality" order.