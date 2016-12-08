Dec 8 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb announces dividend increase

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - declared an increase of 2.6 pct percent in company's quarterly dividend, beginning in Q1 of 2017.

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - dividend increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share on $.10 par value common stock of corporation