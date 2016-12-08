BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Gtt Communications Inc :
* Gtt Communications Inc - priced private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024-sec filing
* Gtt Communications Inc - notes priced with a coupon of 7.875 pct and at an issue price of 100 pct of their face amount Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gh8PXr] Further company coverage:
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazilian equity and currency markets plummeted on Thursday as fresh accusations against President Michel Temer dampened the outlook for his structural reform plans. Temer was caught on tape encouraging a prominent executive to pay a monthly fee to keep jailed former House Speaker Eduardo Cunha silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, sources said on Wednesday, confirming a report in newspaper O Globo. Temer denied reports th