Dec 8 Emergent BioSolutions Inc

* Emergent biosolutions - signs follow-on contract with cdc valued at up to $911 million to supply to sns about 29.4 million doses of biothrax through sept 2021

* Emergent biosolutions to support hhs anthrax preparedness strategy with up to $1 billion in biothrax deliveries to strategic national stockpile

* Company re-establishes 2016 financial guidance

* Emergent biosolutions inc - barda issues notice of intent to separately procure about $100 million of biothrax for sns over 24 months from contract award

* Sees 2016 total revenue on a combined basis $485mln to $505mln

* Sees 2016 adjusted net income on a combined basis $55mln to $65mln