Dec 8 Fitch:

* Fitch: 2017 outlook for South American Banks reflects mixed degrees of robustness

* Fitch on South American Banks says expects loan quality indicators to be pressured mildly as loans season through less favourable growth cycle

* Fitch says South American Banks have generally demonstrated solid loan quality ratios since commodities price shock of 2014

* Fitch says with exception of Venezuela, expects South American Banks to continue holding up well against global headwinds