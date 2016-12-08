Dec 8 Post Holdings Inc :
* Post Holdings Inc - Michael foods will settle all class
claims with a $75 million payment.
* Litigation pertains to a timeframe that predates post's
acquisition of michael foods, which was completed in June 2014
* Post Holdings - settlement does not affect action filed on
behalf of indirect purchasers of shell eggs,dismissed claims by
direct purchasers of egg products
* Post Holdings settles egg antitrust class action claims
* Post Holdings Inc says has reached an agreement to settle
all class claims against michael foods inc
* Says co expects to record a pre-tax charge in q1 of its
fiscal year 2017 for settlement of this matter
