Dec 9 Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd :

* Subordinated notes will be treated as Tier 2 capital under Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Basel III capital adequacy framework

* Will issue subordinated notes due 9 December 2026 today, under BEN's AUD7.50 billion debt instrument programme

* announces issue of a$125mln subordinated floating rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: