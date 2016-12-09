BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Bendigo And Adelaide Bank Ltd :
* Subordinated notes will be treated as Tier 2 capital under Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Basel III capital adequacy framework
* Will issue subordinated notes due 9 December 2026 today, under BEN's AUD7.50 billion debt instrument programme
* announces issue of a$125mln subordinated floating rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing