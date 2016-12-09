US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Dec 9 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :
* Co will be undertaking scheduled maintenance shutdown at some of its automotive and tractor plants in December, 2016
* Co to observe on need basis few days as 'no production days' at some automotive and/or tractor plants including Chakan plant of unit
* Does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of products in market due to adequacy of stocks to serve market requirements Source text: bit.ly/2gqpyWq Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)