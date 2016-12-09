Dec 9 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :

* Co will be undertaking scheduled maintenance shutdown at some of its automotive and tractor plants in December, 2016

* Co to observe on need basis few days as 'no production days' at some automotive and/or tractor plants including Chakan plant of unit

* Does not envisage any adverse impact on availability of products in market due to adequacy of stocks to serve market requirements