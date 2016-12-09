BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 VP Bank AG :
* Expands group executive management
* Is adjusting its organisational and management structure effective from Jan. 1, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2h3qBwn Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing