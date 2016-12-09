BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Dec 9 Sibanye Gold Limited
* Proposed acquisition of stillwater Mining Company: creating a premier, global precious metals miner
* Has agreed to acquire all of outstanding common stock of Stillwater Mining for $18.00 per share in cash, or $2.2 billion in aggregate
* Consideration represents a premium of 23 pct to Stillwater's prior day closing share price
* Post-closing of transaction, Sibanye expects to raise in capital markets new debt and at least $750 million in equity through a rights issue
* Sibanye's two largest investors, which in aggregate represent 29 pct of Sibanye's issued share capital, have confirmed their support of deal
* Board of directors of Stillwater has recommended that stockholders of Stillwater vote in favour of transaction
* Transaction is expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* Sibanye is targeting a net debt-to-2017 EBITDA ratio of no greater than 1.5x by end of fiscal year 2017
* Has obtained a $2.7 bln bridge loan commitment from Citi and HSBC to fund transaction consideration and repay stillwater's convertible debentures
* Board of directors of Stillwater has unanimously determined and resolved that transaction is advisable, fair to and in best interests of co and stockholders
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing