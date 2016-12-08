BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 IG Group Holdings Plc :
* Response to BaFin announcement regarding CFDS
* Firmly believes in robust and proportionate regulatory oversight of cfd sector in all markets in which it operates
* Notes today's intended measure issued by BaFin, a supervisor of company's activities in Germany, regarding marketing, distribution and sale of cfds to retail clients.
* Considers BaFin proposal to be consistent with ig's recent introduction of limited risk accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.