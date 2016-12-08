Dec 8 Drone Volt SA :

* Strengthens its financial structure by 1,258,400 euros ($1.34 million)

* Capital increase by private placement of 808,400 euros

* Subscription price was set at 1 euro

* Dilution resulting from this capital increase represents 5.5 percent of the capital after this operation

* Announces financing agreement with Bpifrance Financement for a loan of 450,000 euros