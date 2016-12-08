BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
Dec 8 Drone Volt SA :
* Strengthens its financial structure by 1,258,400 euros ($1.34 million)
* Capital increase by private placement of 808,400 euros
* Subscription price was set at 1 euro
* Dilution resulting from this capital increase represents 5.5 percent of the capital after this operation
* Announces financing agreement with Bpifrance Financement for a loan of 450,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9418 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.