Dec 8 Esrey Energy Ltd :
* Announces signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent with
Enablence Technologies Inc.
* Upon completion of business combination, shareholders of
Esrey are expected to own approximately 13.6% of pro forma
company
* Says Esrey shareholders will receive approximately 2
shares of Enablence for each share of Esrey owned
* As per terms of LOI, completion of business combination is
conditional upon Enablence raising minimum $4 million by way of
private placement
