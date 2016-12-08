BRIEF-Four automakers to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
* Says BMW, Mazda, Subaru, Toyota announce agreements to resolve economic loss claims in Takata multidistrict litigation in U.S.
Dec 8 Good Times Restaurants Inc :
* Good Times Restaurants reports Q4 and fiscal year end results
* Total revenues increased 40 pct to $17.2 million for quarter
* Same store sales for company-owned Good Times Restaurants decreased 1.2 pct for quarter
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 total adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.5 million to $5.0 million
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - sees FY 2017 the opening of 9 to 11 new bad daddy's restaurants and 1 new good times restaurant
* Sees 2017 total revenues of about $80 million to $82 million with a year-end revenue run rate of about $94 million to $98 million
* Good Times Restaurants Inc - for FY 2017 capital expenditures of about $14.7 million including about $2.0 million related to fiscal 2018 development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
