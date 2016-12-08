Dec 8 Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc says on Dec 8, co entered into a standstill agreement with Carl Icahn and affiliates - SEC filing

* Enzon Pharmaceuticals - pursuant to agreement Icahn and affiliates agreed that neither they nor any of their associates will acquire any additional shares of co s common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2gh8mEu) Further company coverage: