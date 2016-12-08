Dec 8 Support.Com Inc :

* On December 6, 2016, Support.Com, Inc. Adopted a cost reduction plan intended to reduce cash burn

* Plan involves reduction in total company headcount by 43. Full impact of actions to be reflected in Q1 of 2017 - sec filing

* Support.Com Inc - record a pre-tax expense reduction charge totaling about $706,000, comprised of workforce severance and related termination expenses