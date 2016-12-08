Dec 8 Pain Therapeutics Inc :
* Pain Therapeutics Inc says on Dec 5, co sent a letter to
Durect Corp pursuant to development and license agreement dated
as of December 19, 2002
* Pain Therapeutics - letter provided durect with formal
written notice that co is removing opioid drugs hydromorphone
and oxymorphone as licensed products under DLA
* Says for avoidance of doubt, all terms and conditions of
DLA remain in full force and effect with respect to remoxy
* Pain Therapeutics - letter does not alter terms of DLA
regarding remaining licensed product, remoxy er (oxycodone
capsules CII), or otherwise amend DLA
