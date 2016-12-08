Dec 8 Vector Group Ltd :
* Vector Group Ltd - expects to incur an after-tax charge of
about $11 million in Q4 of 2016 related to settlement
agreement-sec filing
* Says upon dismissal of settled cases, company and liggett
will be defendants in approximately 125 state court Engle cases
* Vector Group Ltd says on Dec. 7 co and its subsidiary
reached an agreement resolving 124 Engle Progeny tobacco
litigation cases pending in Florida
* Vector Group - pursuant to terms of agreement, Liggett
will pay a total of $17.65 million including a $14 million lump
sum payment paid on December 7, 2016
